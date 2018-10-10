CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre/AMA2018 / Getty

If there’s one thing you can’t deny about Post Malone, it is that he has melodies and plenty of hits. The Texas singer (we’ll call him that as opposed to a rapper) was on full display at the 2018 American Music Awards, kicking it with Ty Dolla $ign for a medley performance of both “Better Now” and their hit track, “Psycho.”

RELATED: 2018 American Music Awards: Full Winners List

Malone already walked away with some hardware at the awards show as he won Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and then as he took the stage, performed under a giant fan and decided to show the entire audience how dope his suit was on-stage.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence J Investigated for Alleged Hit & Run,…
 4 hours ago
10.10.18
Kylie Jenner Chopped Off Her Hair To Look…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
Lil Wayne Warns NBA Reporter “Keep My Name…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American…
 7 hours ago
10.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close