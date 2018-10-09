You Betta Check Yo’ Self: Instagram Is Taking Major Steps To Rid Its Platform Of Bullies

Cyberbullying is a societal issue that no one seems to be exempt from, so fortunately, Instagram wants to begin to do something about it using artificial intelligence.

Adam Mosseri, the new head of Instagram as of October 1, said in a blog post earlier today:

“There is no place for bullying on Instagram. If people see that kind of hurtful behavior on our platform, they can report it, and we remove any content that violates our guidelines. But online bullying is complex, and we know we have more work to do to further limit bullying and spread kindness on Instagram. That’s why today we’re announcing our latest tools to help combat bullying, including a new way to identify and report bullying in photos.”

He continued:

“While the majority of photos shared on Instagram are positive and bring people joy, occasionally a photo is shared that is unkind or unwelcome. We are now using machine learning technology to proactively detect bullying in photos and their captions and send them to our Community Operations team to review. This change will help us identify and remove significantly more bullying — and it’s a crucial next step since many people who experience or observe bullying don’t report it. It will also help us protect our youngest community members since teens experience higher rates of bullying online than others. This new technology has begun to roll out and will continue to in the coming weeks.”

Months ago, Instagram introduced a bullying comment filter “to proactively detect and hide bullying comments from Feed, Explore and Profile.” The same filter will be used to filter comments on live videos moving forward. Mosseri also announced a new camera effect that will help “spread kindness in stories:”

“While stopping bullies is important, we must also do more to celebrate and inspire kindness on Instagram. Together with New York Times best-selling teen author, dancer and actor, Maddie Ziegler, we’re launching a kindness camera effect to spread positivity. Maddie has been speaking out against online bullying since she started experiencing it and is one of many people in our community that uses Instagram to promote positivity.”

Here’s how you get the Kindness Camera Effect:

“If you follow Maddie, you will have the camera effect automatically. Swipe to open the camera, tap the face icon at the bottom and choose the new camera effect. In selfie mode, hearts will fill the screen — and you’ll be encouraged to tag a friend you want to support. Your friend will receive a notification that you mentioned them in your story. They can share it to their own story or use the camera effect to spread kindness to someone else. If you switch to the rear camera, you’ll see an overlay of kind comments in many languages. If you aren’t a follower of Maddie but you see someone else with the effect, tap “try it” to add it to your camera. Learn more about our camera effects here.”

Maybe now you can understand why we call Instagram the Beyoncé of social media. Read the rest of Mosseri’s blog post on limiting bullying here.

