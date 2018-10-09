Nearly nine months ago, Toya Wright gave birth to her daughter, Reign Rushing. She had the baby girl with her boyfriend, Robert “Red” Rushing and the two look so happy together. According to The Jasmine Brand the couple might be getting married soon.
Toya and Robert are currently in Greece with several friends and during a Instagram live video, Toya’s friend might have spilled the tea. Beyonce Alowishus of Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 is heard saying in the video, “Toya’s getting married!” It’s not confirmed if nuptials are taking place in Greece, but from the looks on Instagram everyone is having a good time.
In one photo they are spotted having a spa day and also dressed in toga gear. Some of Toya’s friends are missing such as singer, Monica, Tiny Harris as well as her daughter, Reginae Carter. We will have to keep a close eye out on if a wedding is happening!
Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]
Is Toya Wright Getting Married? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com