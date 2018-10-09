Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Lowkey Plays Her Husband Richard Lawson On Episode Of ‘Black Love’ [VIDEO]

Nobody’s perfect and that’s something we are all well aware of, but Tina (Knowles) Lawson‘s husband Richard might have thought otherwise.

During a sit-down on OWN’s Black Love series, Beyonce and Solange’s mom discussed how her husband Richard proposed and how she knew he was the one.

“I called her children and I asked for her hand in marriage from them. I thought that that was important, because I knew without that, based upon the fact that Tina lives for her children, that it didn’t stand a chance unless they were on board,” Richard said. “I was fortunate enough that they were completely on board and just over the top excited about it.”

In between the love story, Tina mentioned how she prayed for a man like him but noted that he wasn’t perfect.

He said, “no?” She turned around rapidly and stayed firm, saying “no,” in return. Her sharp no kind of had a Nene Leakes, “I said what I said” feel. And Richard felt it. The cameraman zoomed in on his reaction, which was surprisingly shocked.

Peep the look on Richard’s face…

Definitely shade! Lol. But all real talk. No switching up for TV.

But in other news, mama Knowles revealed in that same episode that Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, helped her realize she was ready to get married again following her divorce from her kids’ biological father, Mathew Knowles. Isn’t that amazing?

