We all know Cam’ron keeps computers ‘puting—we hope his lawyers can as well. The Diplomats front man has been hit with a fresh lawsuit stemming from his last studio effort.

The New York Post is reporting that photographer Eli Reed has filed a claim alleging that Killa unlawfully used his work for the cover of The Program. The 2017 release features a black and white photo of seven young kids playing on top of an abandoned car. This same picture graces the photog’s 2015 book Eli Reed: A Long Walk Home.

He asserts that Cam “displayed the Photograph at the point of sale of the mixtape, plastered the Photograph all over merchandise, created videos on his social media pages featuring the Photograph, and even promoted his collaboration with Reebok using the Photograph, all without the least regard for Reed’s intellectual property rights.”

As expected the “Get Em Girls” rapper had his reasons for incorporating the image into his album roll out. According to court filings he never bothered to seek approval as the photo is “in black-and-white, and was presumed to be old and in the public domain.” Reed is seeking damages, all profits from The Program and an injunction stopping the Harlem native from using the shot.

Cam’ron has yet to comment on the matter.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Photographer Sues Cam’ron Over ‘The Program’ Mixtape Cover was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: