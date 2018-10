Dishwashers are a wonderful invention. You load them up with dirty tableware, press a button, and out they come squeaky clean without pruning up your fingers. But don’t be tempted to toss everything you own in there. You could actually ruin certain pieces. Don’t ever put your cast iron pans in the dishwasher. The water and high temperature will strip off the seasoning. Likewise don’t put knives inside, which can become dulled from rubbing against other items. Wooden spoons and bowls can crack from the high heat and thin plastics could potentially melt. How often do you run your dishwasher? Have you ever ruined something with it?

