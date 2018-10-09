CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women ‘Go Number 2’ On Themselves During Chicago Marathon

1 reads
Leave a comment

I could understand one.

Well, I mean I guess I could understand one. . .  but two? At the same damn time?? How?!?

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Kevin Hart talk about his experience at the Chicago Marathon, which included seeing 2 ladies shit on themselves.

Kevin Hart decided to participate in this year’s Chicago marathon race that went down this past weekend in the Windy City. Following the race however, the superstar comedian jumped on his IG and talked about the race, admitting that he didn’t get the time he wanted but endured some cramps & a real shit show along the way, quite literally.

Kev was explaining how the crappy weather & cramps he got played a part in his so-called missed time, when he nonchalantly mentioned that he saw two ladies shit on themselves during the race as well.

READ MORE

Kevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women ‘Go Number 2’ On Themselves During Chicago Marathon was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley’s Riding With Taylor Swift’s Voting Choices
 5 hours ago
10.09.18
Katt Williams On Stage
Katt Williams Says His Handlers Got Him Arrested
 5 hours ago
10.09.18
Kevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women ‘Go…
 7 hours ago
10.09.18
The Diplomats Announce Reunion Album Title & Release…
 7 hours ago
10.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close