Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa Sunglasses [Photos]

21 years after his death The Notorious B.I.G.’s influence continues to touch popular culture of today. Versace is bringing back the sunglasses he made famous.

As Hype Beast reports the Italian luxury designer is rereleasing the iconic 424 model which the Brooklyn rapper popularized. While the shades bare a strong resemblance to the silhouette from the 90’s, the 2018 version has some noticeable differences.

The frames now floss a hexagonal shape compared to the original’s oval set. This retro will be available in two versions; one in black and one in a brown tortoiseshell. Additionally the gold Medusa medallions still live on the temples. These frames will be sold exclusively at Barneys, at their stores and online, throughout the month of October. The VE4361’s retail for $295.

Along with Coogi and other luxury brands, Biggie Smalls made the Medusa frames famous. He can be spotted wearing them during many of his high profile moments including the videos for “One More Chance”, “Hypnotize” and when he accepted his award for “Best New Artist” at the 1993 Source Awards.

