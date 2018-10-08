CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram Accounts

Kanye West on TMZ

Sometime on Saturday, Kanye West disappeared from Twitter and Instagram.

This is not the first time he has disappeared from social media. He recently returned this past April after being gone for almost a year.

He recently made comments about President Donald Trump and the 13th Amendment that were not met with a favorable response from his fans.

