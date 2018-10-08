CHANCE THE RAPPER GIVING THE WORLD A CHANCE!

Chance The Rapper is giving back to his hometown Chicago once again by pledging $1 million to Chicago’s mental health services.

Chance announced he will be donating $1 million to mental health services in Chicago during the second annual summit for his nonprofit SocialWorks. The plan gives six mental health services each $100,000 grants. SocialWorks’ new initiative called “My State of Mind” works towards improving mental health and resources for Chicago.

The initiative will also provide a guidebook that assists people with finding the right resources that best suit them and will be available in a physical copy as well as digital.

His donation announcement he also touched on his work in philanthropy.

Chance is now looking to donate $2 million to 20 more schools that teach children computer science.

CHANCE THE RAPPER TO DONATE $1 MILLION TO CHICAGO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: