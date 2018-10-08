CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick

Tip spoke favorably about sneaker culture while pontificating on his admiration for sneakers.

0 reads
Leave a comment
T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping

Source: Complex / Complex

T.I. talks about poker strategy with Michael Jordan. That’s just one of the fascinating facts discovered as the trap rap pioneer went Sneaker Shopping with Complex

From the jump, Tip called the Nike Air Max 95 in the Neon colorway your basic dope boy, trap, functional shoe. The man knows what he’s talking about.

But perhaps the most interesting part of the interview was discussing his convos with Michael Jordan. “MJ is cool as hell. He’s a cool cat, man,” said Tip. “We often talk about our poker strategies. We always impart some kind of knowledge and wisdom before we part ways. I appreciate that… Him, and Oak [Charles Oakley] we all been planning on sitting down together [to play poker].”

Peep the full episode of T.I. on Sneaker Shopping with Complex below. Yes, he spent damn near 10 racks on kicks.

T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”,…
 36 mins ago
10.08.18
J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump…
 53 mins ago
10.08.18
6 Things We Learned from Mike Epps on…
 58 mins ago
10.08.18
Kanye Whisperer?: Chance The Rapper Believes Yeezy “Does…
 1 hour ago
10.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close