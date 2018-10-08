T.I. talks about poker strategy with Michael Jordan. That’s just one of the fascinating facts discovered as the trap rap pioneer went Sneaker Shopping with Complex.

From the jump, Tip called the Nike Air Max 95 in the Neon colorway your basic dope boy, trap, functional shoe. The man knows what he’s talking about.

But perhaps the most interesting part of the interview was discussing his convos with Michael Jordan. “MJ is cool as hell. He’s a cool cat, man,” said Tip. “We often talk about our poker strategies. We always impart some kind of knowledge and wisdom before we part ways. I appreciate that… Him, and Oak [Charles Oakley] we all been planning on sitting down together [to play poker].”

Peep the full episode of T.I. on Sneaker Shopping with Complex below. Yes, he spent damn near 10 racks on kicks.

T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

