New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More

The New Kids on The Block are about to go on a music tour. No, seriously.
The OG boy band from the 90’s are about to embark on a Mixtape Tour and aside from being joined by fellow 90’s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, they’re also going to be bringing along some more vibes from Hip-Hop’s golden era in the form of Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. Will Treach and Pepa reignite the flame they shared back in the day? Probably not but weirder things have happened like teenage heartthrobs New Kids on The Block going on tour while in their 40’s.
The 53-city Mixtape Tour kicks off next May 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will travel all across the US before concluding in Hollywood, Florida in mid July. The only thing we’re hoping for now is if at some point New Kids bring out New Edition on stage and really tear the house down.
Tickets for the tour go on sale October 12 on Ticketmaster.com with American Express® Card Members getting exclusive early purchasing chances on October 9.
Are you going to be running to relive your childhood and teen years come next May? Let us know.
Peep the dates below.
THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thursday, May 2, 2019
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
U.S. Bank Arena
|
Saturday, May 4, 2019
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Sunday, May 5, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Enterprise Center
|
Thursday, May 9, 2019
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Friday, May 10, 2019
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
Saturday, May 11, 2019
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Monday, May 13, 2019
|
Corpus Christi, TX
|
American Bank Center
|
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Thursday, May 16, 2019
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Friday, May 17, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Saturday, May 18, 2019
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|
El Paso, TX
|
UTEP Don Haskins Center
|
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
Thursday, May 23, 2019
|
San Diego, CA
|
Viejas Arena
|
Friday, May 24, 2019
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
Saturday, May 25, 2019
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Mandalay Bay Events Center
|
Sunday, May 26, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
|
Bakersfield, CA
|
Rabobank Arena
|
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Saturday, June 1, 2019
|
Tacoma, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Sunday, June 2, 2019
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
|
Boise, ID
|
Taco Bell Arena
|
Thursday, June 6, 2019
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Friday, June 7, 2019
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Saturday, June 8, 2019
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
Sunday, June 9, 2019
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena
|
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Thursday, June 13, 2019
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
Friday, June 14, 2019
|
Rosemont, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|
Toronto, ON
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Friday, June 21, 2019
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Saturday, June 22, 2019
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Sunday, June 23, 2019
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Capital One Arena
|
Thursday, June 27, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Friday, June 28, 2019
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sunday, June 30, 2019
|
Uniondale, NY
|
NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Friday, July 5, 2019
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|
Saturday, July 6, 2019
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hersheypark Stadium
|
Sunday, July 7, 2019
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
|
Greenville, SC
|
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|
Thursday, July 11, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
State Farm Arena (Philips)
|
Friday, July 12, 2019
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Saturday, July 13, 2019
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
Sunday, July 14, 2019
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Hard Rock Event Center** This show will goonsale at a later, to be announced, date.
New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com