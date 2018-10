This is a sad story right here. A 3-year-old was killed in Mt. Healthy.

Police say the toddler was accidentally shot.

Police were called to Clovernook Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Let us continue to pray for this family (FOX19)

Cincinnati: 3 Year Old Killed In Mt. Healthy was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: