Katt Williams has never met a law he couldn’t fracture. The Emmy Award-winning comedian was arrested for putting hands on a driver in Portland.

Reports TMZ:

Katt allegedly attacked the driver of a town car that was supposed to take him to the Moda Center Friday night after an argument about transporting his dog … according to the police report.

Cops say the driver sustained minor injuries to the face — including swelling and cuts — and was treated at a local hospital. Katt left the scene of the alleged assault in another vehicle.

According to the report … cops located Katt Saturday morning to investigate the incident and arrested him. They also discovered he had an out-of-state warrant.

Katt’s bail was reportedly set at $2,500 after he got charged with misdemeanor assault. He was scheduled to perform at a ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ concert on Friday night, but he never showed.

The struggle continues.

—

Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: