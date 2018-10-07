White Beer Loving Man Who Lied Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

The GOP got a short-term W, but the repercussions will reverberate for years. Yesterday (Oct. 6), Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and he has already been sworn in.

Reports USA Today:

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in a private ceremony Saturday just hours after the Senate voted to confirm him, solidifying conservative control of the highest court in the land for years to come and ending a bitter battle over his nomination.

The confirmation delivered a major win to President Donald Trump, who defended his embattled nominee when sexual assault accusations were leveled against him. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Topeka, Kansas, called it a “truly historic night” and a “tremendous victory.” He added: “What he and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed despite bitter protests, a suspect FBI investigation and repeatedly fibbing under oath and revealing a temperament not befitting of a judge.

Nevertheless, the Senate, with an extra sarcastic thanks to Susan Collins and her sell-out vote, confirmed the beer-loving judge to the lifetime gig.

Vote in November.

