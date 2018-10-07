CLOSE
News
Home > News

Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation To Rally Voter Turnout

One party is now in full control of the federal government, the Rev. Al Sharpton said.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The NAACP urged voter to “harness our frustration and use our voices at the ballot box in November,” after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, largely along party lines, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The conservative-dominate high court now completes the Republicans’ stranglehold on all three branches of the federal government.

SEE ALSO: Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

In a sharply worded statement, the NAACP criticized the Senate’s Republican majority for hastily pushing through Kavanaugh’s confirmation despite serious concerns about the judge.

“The NAACP condemns this reckless and deeply partisan rush to confirm Kavanaugh after critical issues were raised about his integrity, temperament, impartiality, history of sexual assault, and judicial record,” said Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president and CEO. “There is far too much at stake for every community not to have fully reviewed this nominee for the highest court in the land who will chart our future for a generation.”

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee had paused the confirmation process on Sept. 28 for one week to allow the FBI to look into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. During the investigation, Democrats complained that the GOP directed the agency to conduct a very limited probe, as several other women came forward with allegations similar to Ford’s.

By Friday, the Republicans declared that the FBI had not found any corroborating witnesses. In a 50-48 vote, the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh, delivering a major victory for President Donald Trump and conservatives who have long coveted control of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There is no check-and-balance in American government. You have one party now in total control of all three branches of government. You have a one-party rule system. The only thing that will break it up is if some folks come out and vote and at least turn the legislative branch around,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, on Saturday.

Civil rights lawyers raised concerns about what’s ahead, given Kavanaugh’s judicial record and the political bias he revealed during his confirmation hearing.

“It is hard to imagine how civil rights lawyers and those committed to fighting for equal justice under law will be able to appear before him and believe that they are getting a fair shot,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

SEE ALSO:

Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As A Cop: ‘He Deserves A Second Chace’

Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit Moves Forward Against Bill Cosby

 

US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

16 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

Continue reading Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

The March For Black Women rally took over the National Mall  at around 9 a.m. with a a scheduled march through the city to Freedom Plaza. Organized by Black Women's Blueprint with help from the DC Rape Crisis Center, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the National Economic & Social Rights Initiative, the powerful event was a gathering of Black women and their allies. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck A press release for the march read, "Black women, cis, trans, and diverse identities, allies and comrades will unite and lock arms, marching unapologetically with all others who want to pull the foot of oppression off our necks and foreground the notion a new social contract is needed for all Black women, a new social contract that overturn to the dominant political narratives of the past, and courageous enough in the present to pass along to our future generations." https://twitter.com/LindseyJarrell4/status/1046018251992571908 See some of the powerful photos below:

Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation To Rally Voter Turnout was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye & Chance The Rapper’s Kids Hang Out…
 5 hours ago
10.08.18
Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill…
 21 hours ago
10.07.18
26 items
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli &…
 24 hours ago
10.07.18
White Beer Loving Man Who Lied Sworn In…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close