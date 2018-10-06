It was just two days ago we learned what Disney’s live-action Star Wars is called The Mandalorian. Now we have a new image to go with that announcement as well as an impressive list of directors who will helm episodes.

We already know that Jon Favreau is writing and executive producing the show that is set to premiere sometime next year on Disney’s unnamed streaming service. The image of The Mandalorian which is definitely giving off Boba Fett vibes was shared by the Star Wars website yesterday (Oct 5).

We also learned that the show will have a fascinating list of directors lined up. Dave Filoni (Clone Wars) who will kick things off by directing the premiere episode, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do In The Shadows) and Deborah Chow (The High Cost of Living, Better Call Saul, Man in the High Castle) will follow.

As far as the talent that will help bring the show to life, that has not been revealed but with an impressive $100 million+ budget we are sure they can find some amazing actors and actresses. As far as plot details all we have to go on is the time period between the fall of the Empire and before the rise of The First Order and that will it take place in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Sounds interesting, you can now add us to list of those intrigued about the show. Maybe this show will lure people to Disney’s streaming service that question is will it make you want you to add another bill to countless other ones you already have?

We are looking forward to more information about this show coming out over time.

—

Photo: Disney/Star Wars

First Image, Directors Revealed For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Star Wars The Mandalorin’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: