Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

Katt Williams performance at James L Knight Center in Hollywood

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and where it took place.

Katt’s bail was set at $2,500

TMZ reports that Katt was supposed to be a part of Nick Cannon‘s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ concert at the Moda Center Friday night in Portland but he never made it.

Source: TMZ

Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault was originally published on kysdc.com

