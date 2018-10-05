CLOSE
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL SURPRISE STUDENTS AT LEBRON JAMES’ I PROMISE SCHOOL

Justin Timberlake

LEBRON BRINGS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL TO HIS “I PROMISE SCHOOL”

Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel recently surprised LeBron James’ I Promise School. According to the school’s official Twitter account, the two entertainers stopped by the school in Akron, Ohio. Candid moments of the pair spending time with the children were captured, and shared on social media Wednesday.

When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames’ #IPROMISE? ?school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves! #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE”

The NBA champion showed his gratitude for Timberlake and Biel stopping by the school via social media, as well. On Twitter he wrote,

[Praises] to @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel!! Thank you so much!! My kids was ecstatic!!

