T.I. & TINY WILL BE RETURNING TO TV

Earlier this year,we broke the story that T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris were returning to reality TV.

We later broke the story that the show would include some of Tiny’s friends including Toya Wright and singer Monica.

The AJC broke the story in August that the Georgia Department of Economic Development confirmed that the show was in production. Last month, we exclusively reported that the show would be returning this fall.

T.I. remained mum about the show throughout our reports, and noted that it was ‘on ice’ until ‘further notice.

T.I. & TINY’S REALITY SHOW W/ SINGER MONICA & TOYA WRIGHT CONFIRMED was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

