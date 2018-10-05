Quavo Reveals Release Date For Solo Album ‘Quavo Huncho’

Quavo Huncho of The Migos has given fans a release date for his anticipated solo album, and the date is October 12.

Quavo made the announcement to his fans via Twitter, and as a bonus released the cover art for the album too.

Earlier in the week,, Quavo put out on social media what many think is the guest list for the album with a post that had the names of Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage just to name a few.

Quavo also did some early promotion for the album by performing his songs, “Workin Me” and “Lamb Talk” on “The Tonight Show.”

