CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Chance the Rapper Pledges $1Million to Fight Mental Health

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

 

Chance the Rapper has just announced that he’s pledging $1 Million to mental health services in his hometown of Chicago.

Chance delivered the news yesterday during a summit talk for his SocialWorks nonprofit which was streamed on social media.

The State of Mind initiative, will give six mental wellness providers a $100,000 grant and help to serve as a mental health resource for the people of Chicago.

While announcing the pledge Chance said, “We need a space to get information on how they feel and where they can go.”

Chance the Rapper Pledges $1Million to Fight Mental Health was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite
Snoop Dogg’s Ready To Take His Life Story…
 6 hours ago
10.05.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Belly & Dom Kennedy “Double…
 20 hours ago
10.04.18
Meek Mill Lands “XXL” Magazine Covers [Photos]
 20 hours ago
10.04.18
Ella Mai Grabs Chris Brown For “”Whatchamacallit” Collab!
 21 hours ago
10.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close