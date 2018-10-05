Chance the Rapper Pledges $1Million to Fight Mental Health

Chance the Rapper has just announced that he’s pledging $1 Million to mental health services in his hometown of Chicago.

Chance delivered the news yesterday during a summit talk for his SocialWorks nonprofit which was streamed on social media.

The State of Mind initiative, will give six mental wellness providers a $100,000 grant and help to serve as a mental health resource for the people of Chicago.

While announcing the pledge Chance said, “We need a space to get information on how they feel and where they can go.”

