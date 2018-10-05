Michelle Williams Is Not Here For Your Judgement!

Source

Michelle Williams is opening up more about her mental health. On Wednesday Williams addressed critics who said she didn’t “look depressed.” The singer said she worked hard not to allow her health to affect her appearance. “‘You don’t look like you’ve been depressed to me!’That was a statement someone said to me. It almost made me feel guilty for doing the work to feel better, look better and BE BETTER!!” Then she went on to explain that she chose to present herself in a better light despite her depression. “I began to wonder how long was I supposed to walk around looking like what I had been through. Now don’t get it twisted, I definitely looked and felt a mess but I made the decision to get it together!!”

Fans quickly showered Williams with love.

“I adore you Michelle. Thank you for using your platform to speak on this important topic. There are so many silent sufferers. Take it from me when I say that depression doesn’t have a look. Sending you well wishes on your mental healing.”

“Lol….that’s right girl tell ’em. Love you to the moon and back! Lots of prayers and love goin your way too. Hugs!🙏💯”

“You look great! Glad you are feeling better.”

In July of this year, Williams opened up with her fans about checking into a mental facility for her depression. The “Destiny’s Child” singer wrote in her Instagram post, “I sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

