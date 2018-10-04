CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 5! The Miami Dolphins go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks the Bengals will take them down. His picks for rest of the games for the week are pretty interesting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He has Pittsburgh winning against the Falcons as well as the Kansas City over Jacksonville. Rock-T thinks New Orleans will beat Washington, and Baltimore will take down Cleveland. He believes the Rams will beat Seattle and doesn’t think the Eagles have a chance against Minnesota.

RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]

How you feeling about these picks this week?

RELATED: Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 4 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
Dunkin’ Donuts & Harpoon Release Coffee-Flavored Beer
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His…
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close