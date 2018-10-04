Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 5! The Miami Dolphins go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks the Bengals will take them down. His picks for rest of the games for the week are pretty interesting.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He has Pittsburgh winning against the Falcons as well as the Kansas City over Jacksonville. Rock-T thinks New Orleans will beat Washington, and Baltimore will take down Cleveland. He believes the Rams will beat Seattle and doesn’t think the Eagles have a chance against Minnesota.
RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]
How you feeling about these picks this week?
RELATED: Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- ‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI, Let 2-Year-Old Drive?
- Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing Brand
- Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Which Reality TV Show She Turned Down, Suge Knight Jr. Says Tupac Is Alive & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]
- Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially ‘Selective Enforcement’ In Sting Operation
Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com