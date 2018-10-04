T.I. Goes All Out to Apologize to Wife Tiny Harris for Cheating Scandals

This Friday, T.I is releasing new music from his album, Dime Trap.

One song in particular, The Amazing Mr. F— Up, is very personal, he apologizes publicly to his wife, Tiny for cheating on her.

Some of the lyrics to the song are, It’s amazing all the sh— I’ve done/Such examples I’ve been setting for my son/All she did was stay down have my kid/All the time just to realize I ain’t sh–/Such audacity that I must have/To get in mid-company and slap on a-

