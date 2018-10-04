CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Toni Braxton Admits That She Doesn’t Like Her Family

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Toni Braxton loves her family…but she doesn’t like them. There is a difference!

The revelation comes in a clip from Thursday night’s season finale of Braxton Family Values. The Braxton’s participate in a therapy session led by Iyanla Vanzant.

Toni said, “Although I love my family, most of the time, I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody. I feel like I’m angry at everyone in my family. I don’t like my family, everyone in my family, if we weren’t family, we wouldn’t be friends.”

Toni Braxton Admits That She Doesn’t Like Her Family was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Gates
Watch The First Two Parts Of Kevin Gates…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
W Hotel New Record Label ‘W Records’ Launched
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
How To Make The Perfect Taco At Home
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Make It Yourself: 5 Go-To Vodka Drinks That…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close