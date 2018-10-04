Toni Braxton loves her family…but she doesn’t like them. There is a difference!

The revelation comes in a clip from Thursday night’s season finale of Braxton Family Values. The Braxton’s participate in a therapy session led by Iyanla Vanzant.

Toni said, “Although I love my family, most of the time, I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody. I feel like I’m angry at everyone in my family. I don’t like my family, everyone in my family, if we weren’t family, we wouldn’t be friends.”

Toni Braxton Admits That She Doesn’t Like Her Family was originally published on hot1079philly.com

