Ohio State To Offer Degrees In Gaming

Attention all gamers!

Soon you will be able to earn a degree from Ohio State University in competitive gaming.

10TV reports that the university created a “eSports” program that will involve classes teaching students gaming, production, business and the impact of health. The program will debut sometime in 2019.

“We’re always looking for ways we can pull in different, diverse groups of students and their backgrounds and what they’re doing and what their interests are,” said Associate Vice President for Student Life Molly Ranz Calhoun.

Turn that hobby into a career that makes millions a year!

Source: 10TV

Ohio State To Offer Degrees In Gaming was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
