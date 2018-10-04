Are Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj cool or not? When the superstar rapper joked about her Philly ex on “Barbie Dreams” it seemed like there were no hard feelings between the two—but maybe that’s not entirely true.

This week, Minaj announced an upcoming documentary titled Queen and in the trailer that was posted, she details the abuse between her parents, sharing that she later found herself in the same kind of situation with her own boyfriend. Minaj has been linked to a few men and didn’t name her abuser, so fans have no way to pinpoint who she might’ve been referring to.

Hours after the trailer was posted and went viral on social media, Meek Mill hit Instagram with a message about narcissists that seemed to take aim at his ex. “When cornered, they’ll lash out by claiming that THEY are the real victim,” it read. “Their story will detail your drinking problem, depression, jealousy, low self-esteem, financial woes, etc., thereby gaining the sympathy of their fan club. Meanwhile, YOU will be isolated & confused while this aggressive campaign transpires. And when you emerge, the trap will have been set.” “Lol,” he captioned the pic.

If you ask us, it’s pretty clear who he’s referring to…but let us know what you think.

—

Photo: WENN

Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki Minaj With This Instagram Post? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: