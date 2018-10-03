Voices: 20 Years Of Swizz Beatz

Music
| 10.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Producer Swizz Beatz has staked his claim as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest and most innovative producers every since we heard the classic “Ruff Ryders Anthem” on DMX‘s debut LP “It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot.” 20 Years later Swizz is just hitting his stride and set to release his latest album “Poison” executive produced by J. Cole.

Swizz talks about working on “It’s Dark” & Jay-Z’s classic “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life,” Family Business & Lil Wayne in Voices.

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft. Lil Wayne Single and Video

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Says New LP ‘Poison’ Will Feature Kendrick Lamar, Nas & More

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

12 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Continue reading Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Happy Anniversary to the couple!

Voices: 20 Years Of Swizz Beatz was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Gates
Watch The First Two Parts Of Kevin Gates…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
W Hotel New Record Label ‘W Records’ Launched
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
How To Make The Perfect Taco At Home
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Make It Yourself: 5 Go-To Vodka Drinks That…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close