Well This Is No Surprise: Donald Trump Mocks Dr. Ford At Pep Rally

Donald Trump has more than a few go-to moves that are–or were–beneath the presidency. He put a few of those on display at a pep rally in Mississippi in front of the type of crowd that eggs him on to say the vile, repugnant things that have become his trademark. Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony from last Thursday’s hearing, saying she belongs to a group of “really evil people” who set out to destroy people’s lives.

