If you were caught up in that stand still traffic this morning on I-70, now we know the reason for it. There was a dead body found in the highway. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in west Columbus Tuesday morning for several hours after a body was found.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near Mound Street. The highway reopened about three hours later after investigators cleared the scene. The circumstances of the death are still unknown. No information about the victim has been released.

Body Found on Columbus Highway Causes Closure! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: