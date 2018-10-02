White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds On Brett Kavanaugh

Let’s recap the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, shall we?

Donald Trump‘s pick to be on the nation’s highest court has been accused of being a hot-headed heavy drinker who can quickly morph into an angry drunk; a sexual predator to the tune of plotting to drug and sexually assault women with his friends; getting into at least one bar fight; and tampering with witnesses who could unravel his increasingly flimsy nomination.

Yet, even in the face of mounting evidence of Kavanaugh’s guilt in each of the above categories, and others, white women are statistically split down the middle when it comes to whether they believe the judge’s persistent denials of carousing and sexual debauchery from his days in high school and college.

At least that was according to a brand new Quinnipiac poll that found the number of Americans who wanted Kavanaugh confirmed was shrinking while white women as a group were seemingly indifferent despite the salacious claims by college professor Christine Blasey Ford.

80% of black voters believe Dr. Ford over Kavanaugh, as do 66% of hispanic voters. Only 40% of white voters do. When split by gender, 46% of white women believe Dr. Ford and 43% believe Kavanaugh, a statistically insignificant difference Only 37% of white men believe Dr. Ford. pic.twitter.com/EAfWlqm9Xj — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) October 1, 2018

In case you’re keeping score, that’s 43 percent of white women who were siding with Kavanaugh versus 46 percent who said they believed Ford.

It was also reported that another key white woman apparently didn’t believe Ford: Rachel Mitchell, the sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona who Republicans hired to ask Ford questions during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

.@PBS: Rachel Mitchell writes in a new memo sent to Senate Republicans that she does not believe a “reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee.” #SCOTUS #ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/lQFhuilFBd — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2018

If Kavanaugh does get confirmed, this wouldn’t be the first time white women found themselves on the wrong side of history with an accused sexual predator in question. Fifty-three percent of white women voters cast ballots for Trump in 2016 even though he had admitted to using his celebrity to force himself on women, among other transgressions.

In a CNN analysis published Tuesday morning, Ronald Brownstein wrote that “Ford’s detailed allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could allow Democrats to solidify an unprecedented advantage among those women, who represent one of the few steadily growing components of the white electorate.”

But if Monday’s poll was any indication, that wasn’t entirely correct.

