7 Valid Reasons Why Instagram Is The Beyoncé Of Social Media

Former Facebook’s News Feed Adam Mosseri runner is taking a page out of the millennial handbook and saying adios to Facebook to join the ranks of Instagram.

The social media platform recently announced that Mosseri will take over as IG’s new VP of Product. Ironically, the news comes one week after Instagram’s cofounders unexpectedly announced their departure from Facebook. Folks have suspected for years that there was some tension between the social platforms regarding leadership — and their recent changes just adds fuel to the rumors that Facebook has been looking to increase control over Instagram.

However, IG’s former CEO is happy about the change and is looking forward to Mosseri taking his place. He wrote in a statement, “We’re confident that under Adam’s leadership, Instagram will evolve and improve and we look forward to the future of the product and community.”

Moosseri responded with a message of his own on his new Instagram platform, saying, “Last week, @kevin and @mikeyk announced that they’re leaving Instagram. The impact of their work over the past eight years has been incredible. I want to thank them for trusting me to carry forward the values that they have established. I will do my best to make them, the team, and the Instagram community proud.”

Just like Adam Mosseri , millennials are opting for a more visual social experience than a wordy one. One that lifts your spirits and tickles your fancy more than any other platform. One that feels like Beyoncé in a world full of Bey wannabes— no shade. Hit the flip for 7 valid reason why people Instagram is the Beyoncé of social media.

