Guy Who Attacked Pacman Jones In Atlanta Airport Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Week 4

Source: Eric Lutzens / Getty

Frank Ragin who was the man caught on tape attacking Pacman Jones at Atlanta International Airport on July 10th was sentenced to 1 year in jail for the altercation with Jones.  On the scene Ragin was charged with 2 counts of battery, 1 count of disorderly conduct and 1 count of terroristic threats. (Even though he took the worst of the beating)

Ragin made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one of battery charges. The other charges were later dropped. It was determined in court that Pacman Jones was just defending himself.

