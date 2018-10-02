Snoop Dogg Has Forgiven Kanye West

After voicing his displeasure with Kanye West over his comments at SNL, Snoop has forgiven him after Kanye wore a Snoop t-shirt at his TMZ interview.

Snoop had gone off on Ye in an interview saying, “F you too” to Kanye for showing support to President Trump by wearing the MAGA hat on SNL. Snoop even called Ye an “Uncle Tom.”

After his rant, Snoop posted a picture of Kanye wearing a Snoop tee with a picture of him when he was younger with the caption, “Forgiveness is everything.”

Snoop has seemed to move on from his problems with Kanye, but now Snoop’s fans have a problem with Snoop having a change of heart so fast.

