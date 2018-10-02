KODAK BLACK MIGHT BE GETTING MARRIED “SHE SAID YES”

DO WE HEAR WEDDING BELLS??

Kodak Black is on a winning streak since being released from jail. The artist has been focused on producing new material, even foregoing performance opportunities that would entail the offering of old music. His shift of focus to the betterment of his life also extends into his dating habits. After being on the celibacy tip for a while, it looks like Kodak might have found that special someone to love.

The entertainer hopped on social media to share some enthusiasm, hinting at a marriage proposal that was seemingly accepted. The photo he uploaded displayed a box full of golden roses.

The caption appears to allude to an engagement: “She said Yes,” followed by a heart emoji. If this means what most of his fans think it means, Kodak Black will likely make his way down the aisle sooner than expected.

Although he had been dating after he finished serving his time, the rapper had shocked his following with his claims of being celibate. He had tweeted about how the idea of sex no longer appealed to him in the same way. No word on whether he will be keeping this vow of sexual abstinence with the new love on his arm.

