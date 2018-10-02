Cardi B is getting deliciously petty in her beef with Nicki Minaj. The Bronx rapper has reportedly recorded a track with her foil’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

TMZ reports that Bardi recently hit the studio with Meek, laying down verses and hooks. Word is the finished product will surely feature jabs at the YMCMB Barbie.

The record session reportedly went down months ago, so the track will likely make an appearance on Meek’s forthcoming new album. Timing is everything.

Hey as long they keep the antics in the music, and not via physical confrontations, we’re here for it. During New York Fashion Week, Cardi and Nicki had a now-infamous confrontation at a party that featured a speed knot and Rah Ali looking for the smoke.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Cardi B Recorded New Music With Meek Mill, Yeah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: