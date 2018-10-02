Birdman Source Shoots Down Claims He Ordered Lil Wayne Tour Bus Hit

On Monday (Oct. 1), the rumor mill was ablaze with news that a leaked phone call from 2015 from Birdman connected him to the shooting of Lil Wayne‘s tour bus in April of that year. However, a source connected to Birdman says that the call had nothing to do with that shooting.

TMZ reports:

The man convicted of shooting up Lil Wayne’s tour bus took a jailhouse phone call from Birdman … and it sounds like Birdman was congratulating him on a job well done.

The phone call was made while Jimmy Winfrey was incarcerated in Cobb County, GA. Winfrey would eventually be convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Weezy’s bus in April 2015.

During the call Birdman says, “Time for you to come out here and get your money. You did everything you could do, boss.”

The audio is shocking for several reasons, not the least of which being the fact Wayne and Birdman recently squashed their beef, and Wayne finally released “Tha Carter V.”

The outlet adds that the audio surfaced as part of a civil lawsuit filed by the driver of the bus, Alvin Lewis, who also named Young Thug in the suit. Lewis claims Birdman promised Winfrey $250,000 and a Porsche for carrying out the hit.

But a source told TMZ that the call that surfaced isn’t connected and further, Birdman doesn’t think Winfrey is the shooter nor would he be linked to anyone who would bring harm to the Young Money honcho.

