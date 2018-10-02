Ex-ESPN Host Jemele Hill Heads To ‘The Atlantic’

That didn’t take long. After recently saying “peace out” to ESPN, Jemele Hill has a new gig at The Atlantic.

Yesterday (Oct. 1), the publication made the announcement that Hill would be getting down as a staff writer. Hill will be tasked with “covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender, and culture,” per the Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

“The Atlantic made perfect sense to me because during this period, it’s critical to be aligned with people who understand this mission: Sports is a great entry point for exploring what’s happening in the wider society,” said Hill via a press release. “You can’t talk about sports without talking about race, class, gender and politics. I want to explore the complications and discomforts with a publication that has a long history of supporting this kind of work.”

Recently, Hill departed ESPN but not before securing a sizeable bag. Reportedly her buyout from the network, where she worked for over a decade, was worth a cool $6 million.

Hill became a flashpoint at ESPN after her comments regarding NFL protests got her suspended and even the attention of Donald Trump and the White House.

Nevertheless, she was named the 2018 Journalist of the Year by the NABJ.

Hill starts her new job at the Atlantic next week and she will be based out of Los Angeles.

