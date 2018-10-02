YG is pushing back against a man who claims he was beaten and robbed at a Las Vegas hotel. The rapper says that the man, Benjamin Naderi, was basically stalking him ahead of the alleged assault and wants the civil lawsuit brought by the man be put on hold.

The Blast reports:

The rapper claims the alleged victim has demanded he be deposed this month and gave him an October deadline to turn over tons of documents, which YG says should not be required because the case should be stayed.

YG accuses Naderi of refusing to put the case on hold and the rapper says if the judge allows it to continue on, he will invoke his fifth amendment privileges against self-incrimination. He fears if he talks in the civil suit, prosecutors from the criminal case can try and use the information against him.

In his docs, YG gives a hint at his defense, saying Naderi basically called the incident a late-night spat and even admitted initiating the confrontation with the rapper.

YG says, “In this case, Plaintiff concedes at 3 a.m., after essentially stalking” him, a verbal altercation ensued due to “Plaintiffs unrelenting behavior … Only thereafter, and provoked by Plaintiff, did the alleged physical altercation occur.”

In July, the rapper was arrested and booked after turning himself in to Vegas cops. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he was officially charged with felony robbery. The rapper posted $20,000 bail and was released from custody.

Naderi filed suit against YG and the Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas, seeking $250,000 in damages.

—

Photo: Getty

YG Says Man He Allegedly Beat & Robbed Was Stalking Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: