Mishandling of DNA of criminals to cause a huge problem in the future.

According to a report thousands of DNA profiles adults arrested for felonies or convicted of some misdemeanors in Ohio are missing.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette did a report and found that many legally required DNA profiles of rapists and violent offenders went missing. To add more to the bad news, police and court agencies have not properly followed measures to collect and store DNA in OH databases.

The newspaper reports that it is impossible to know the exact number of missing profiles. This can become a problem for repeat offenders who may commit crimes in the future and won’t have a DNA profile on hand.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says they will not comment on the number of missing DNA profiles but are working with agencies to improve the procedure and find as many profiles as possible.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV, The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Thousands Of DNA Profiles Missing From Ohio Databases was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com