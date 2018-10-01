LEAKED: Birdman’s Call with Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus Shooter [LISTEN]

The allegations are getting heavy against Birdman having something to do with a shooting aimed at Lil Wayne.

COMPLEX: Amidst Tha Carter V celebrations last week, news arrived from Atlanta that Young Thug and Cash Money co-founder Birdman could be charged as co-conspirators in the 2015 shooting of a Lil Wayne tour bus. Now, excerpted audio of a phone call between Birdman and accused shooter Jimmy “PeeWee Roscoe” Winfrey (first mentioned in last week’s report) has surfaced.

“It’s time for you to come out here and get your money, man . . . You done did everything you could do, boss,” Birdman is heard saying in the call. “It’s an eye-opener, bruh. Strictly business, man.” As local Atlanta outlet WSB-TV previously reported, the Cobb County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that a decision regarding possible charges against Birdman and Thugger would be made within the next “couple of weeks.”

At the time of the shooting’s initial reports, the Atlanta Police Department claimed Winfrey was driving a white sports car that pulled up beside Wayne’s buses, then opened fire “with a .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.” Winfrey later pleaded guilty to the shooting and received a 10-year sentence, though—as previously stated—that conviction was later overturned.

We will see how this plays out… but it is not looking good with these tapes leaking.

