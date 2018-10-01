Kanye West Booed as He Gives Pro-Trump Speech on SNL Stage

This has been an eventful weekend for Kanye West, but it’s been even more stressful for the stars of Saturday Night Live after Kanye’s Trump rant on SNL.

A source has said that his rant left stars of the show uncomfortable. “The show had been supportive of all Kanye’s visions throughout the week, even giving him the opportunity for a third song during the goodnight [portion], and then he surprised everyone.

The source went on to say that even though the rant wasn’t televised, the show didn’t try to silence him as the audience booed.

