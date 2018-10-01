This weekend, Jennifer Lopez ended her run in Las Vegas. Her ex-boyfriend, Diddy was in the audience for her final show.

You may recall they dated from 1999-2001. Jennifer spotted Diddy in the audience and serenaded him before Diddy joined her on stage for a hug.

But don’t get it twisted, Jennifer is no fool, she made sure and shouted out her boo, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez Serenades former Boyfriend Diddy in Front of Current Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez During Final Las Vegas Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

