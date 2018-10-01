Lauryn Hill Slapped With Lawsuit From American Express After Owing Nearly $400K in Credit Card Debt

Lauryn Hill got credit card problems just like the rest of us.

American Express says that Lauryn Hill owes them close to $400,000 and is now suing her because she has been unresponsive to efforts to pay the money back.

She is being sued in New Jersey Superior Court and in addition to naming her, the suit also lists MLH Touring.

Guess that is why she is suing her cousin for the $65,000 he owes her back?-perhaps to put toward the American Express bill? She said it was a loan that he promised to pay back at 10% interest if the loan was not paid within 3 months.

