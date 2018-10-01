CLOSE
Kanye West Vows To “Abolish 13th Amendment” On Slavery While Wearing “MAGA” Hat

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

So we all know how Kanye get’s when it’s time to promote something… so I would take all a this with a grain of salt.

Or two.

Is this foreshadowing a political move?

While fans are clamoring for the release of his upcoming project, Kanye West‘s energy seems to be focused elsewhere. He is taking time out of his hectic schedule to make political statements while wearing his infamous “Make America Great Again” hat. He wore it during a pro-Trump rant last night on Saturday Night Live and he wears it again in an image tied to another political statement.

Ye uploaded the photo of himself donning the same type of attire as his character did in Childish Gambino‘s “Feels Like Summer” music video. The Instagram post came with a caption that makes socio-political promises.

Kanye West Vows To “Abolish 13th Amendment” On Slavery While Wearing “MAGA” Hat was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

