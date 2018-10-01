Porsha Williams is Engaged!

Just days after announcing that she was having a baby, Porsha Williams has announced that she said Yes! The reality star was spotted out over the weekend wearing a huge oval-shaped diamond ring on her left hand and rumors started to swirl. But Monday Porsha announced the engagement to Dennis McKinney via Instagram.
The happy couple will be welcoming their baby girl into the world in 2019. No word on when they will tie the knot but hopefully Bravo’s cameras will capture the moments! This will be her second marriage after a very public divorce in 2013 from retired NFL player Kordell Stewart
RELATED STORY: Real Housewives of Potomac Star Charged with Sexually Assaulting Cameraman
