Cardi B Turns Herself In To Cops After Strip Club Fight [VIDEO]

Cardi B officially surrendered to police this morning over allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels, a Queens, NY strip club.
Cardi was there because the Migos were hosting a party and allegedly she ordered the attack on one of the bartenders because Cardi believes she slept with Offset. She’ll likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct). It is said that Cardi won’t be arrested when she turns herself in. We will see how all of this unfolds.
Source: TMZ
