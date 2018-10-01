The Game’s Weed Business Profits Could Be Seized Over $7 Million Judgment

The Game is currently contending with having to pay a $7 million judgment in a 2015 sexual assault case after he was ordered to do so earlier this year. Priscilla Rainey, the woman who accused the Compton rapper of sexually assaulting her on the set of his former VH1 reality show She Got Game is looking into The Game’s booming weed business and its profits to collect on the debt.

On September 25, Priscilla Rainey filed court docs in her attempt to collect on the millions owed by The Game.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rainey claims she has received info on the rapper’s property and assets. She says he owns a $2.7 million home in Calabasas, a 2010 Porsche Panamera S/4s, two 2015 Jeep Wranglers Sports, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a 2012 Chevy Camaro SS, a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost, a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2017 Bentley 4-Door SUV, a 2007 Suzuki, a 2008 Ducati, a 2007 Honda and a 2008 Can-AM Spyder.

She claims The Game has pulled in over $1 million in royalty and touring income since 2016.

However, Rainey is interested in his marijuana investment fund, Trees By Game, LLC. Rainey says it is a growing company that is generating income.

She sent off a subpoena to Trees by Game demanding info on how much The Game is paid from the company and his profits, in hopes she can start seizing any profits to collect on her $7 million.

So far, The Game’s legal camp has been mum about the ongoing ordeal.

