Cardi B Will Turn Herself In Over Strip Club Fight

Cardi B will surrender to police later today over allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels, a Queens, NY strip club. Cardi was there because the Migos were hosting a party and allegedly she ordered the attack on one of the bartenders because Cardi believes she slept with Offset. She’ll likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct) and won’t be arrested when she turns herself in.

Spotted: TMZ

