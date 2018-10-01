CLOSE
Cardi B Will Turn Herself In Over Strip Club Fight

Christian Siriano - Backstage - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Aurora Rose / Getty

 

Cardi B will surrender to police later today over allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels, a Queens, NY strip club. Cardi was there because the Migos were hosting a party and allegedly she ordered the attack on one of the bartenders because Cardi believes she slept with Offset. She’ll likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct) and won’t be arrested when she turns herself in.

Spotted: TMZ

cardi b

